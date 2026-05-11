11 Things You Should Never Do On Public Wi-Fi

The magic of technology now allows for seamless file transfer over the same Wi-Fi network. AirDrop is the most notable use of this technology, becoming one of the many convenient perks of the Apple ecosystem that fans love. In fact, iOS 26.2 brought a much-needed feature to AirDrop in the form of one-time codes to make it even more useful, letting you send files to unknown numbers without saving their contact information. However, file sharing is also possible on Windows, and the settings for the same can be seen in the Network & internet section of your device's settings. However, as useful as this feature may be, don't become complacent about leaving it on when you're connected to a public network.

There's a reason why Windows has separate sections for private and public networks when you click on "Advanced sharing settings." Giving random people permission to send whatever file they want to your device can be worse than an MITM attack. Forget about your data being intercepted — people who send malicious files to your device can infect it with viruses and malware that put your data at risk. Just avoid the headache of wiping all your corrupted drives and change your settings to prevent file transfer on unsecured public networks.

On Windows, turn off "File and printer sharing" in "Advanced sharing settings" after clicking on "Advanced network settings." Meanwhile, on macOS, go to Sharing in the General section of System Settings and disable everything. As a final touch, make sure to choose "no one" in the "Allow me to be discovered by" drop-down menu of your Airdrop settings. If you have an iOS device, you can disable AirDrop from the Control Center.