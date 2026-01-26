11 Common Wi-Fi Mistakes Everyone Makes

A Wi-Fi connection has become a mainstay in almost every household. It's the fastest and most convenient way to connect to the internet, with many ISPs providing breakneck speeds in their best packages. These plans are highly recommended for people with heavy internet usage, allowing them to stream high-quality 4K video without a hitch and download hundreds of gigabytes worth of games without having to wait too long. However, no matter how good your internet plan may be, it all goes to waste if your Wi-Fi connection isn't set up properly.

It may seem like an easy task, but you'll be surprised to hear how even the simplest of mistakes while setting up a Wi-Fi connection can have a huge knock-on effect. Chances are that you've made one of these errors while setting up your Wi-Fi, so it's highly recommended that you rectify them as soon as possible. Thankfully, most of these issues have crowdsourced solutions and easy fixes that will help your Wi-Fi connection reach the highest speeds possible.