The 4 Most Reliable Wi-Fi Mesh Systems, According To Users
If you have patchy Wi-Fi coverage with dead zones around your home, or if your place is just too big to be served by a single router, you can get around the issue in two ways. First, you can optimize your router placement, but your connection will still be limited by the router's maximum coverage distance. Second, you can buy an extender. A good solution that uses both, however, is to get a Wi-Fi mesh system. It's scalable, more reliable, and can support a lot of devices.
If you've already searched online for Wi-Fi mesh systems, we bet you've noticed just how costly they can be compared to regular routers. Even some of the affordable kits cost more than $100, and the worst part is that some require specific monthly services or lock certain features behind a subscription.
Buying a Wi-Fi mesh system can be a costly undertaking, so we'll guide you to the best and most reliable options in a market full of them. These products are highly rated, and users consider them among the best. For transparency, we have a full methodology at the end of the article with more details about our selection process.
Amazon eero 6
We ranked the eero 6 as one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems you can buy for a few reasons. First, a three-pack with one router and two extenders can cover up to 4,500 square feet and connect 75 devices, which should be enough to eliminate dead spots in small and medium-sized homes. Setting it up is easy using the eero app, which also allows you to manage your network from anywhere. If you have Zigbee-compatible smart home devices, this mesh can act as your hub.
This is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system, supporting the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, so don't expect record-breaking speeds. According to the specs, it can offer up to 500 Mbps. But while it isn't as fast as other options on this list, it's more than enough if you don't pay for gigabit internet. The eero 6 comes with a router that offers two Ethernet ports and one USB-C port. On Amazon, the eero 6 has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 based on 28,000 reviews.
Users have found it easy to set up and say it's an excellent way to fix Wi-Fi dead spots around the house. Most importantly, users praise the eero 6's reliability. However, some features are locked behind an eero Plus subscription, such as content filters and a VPN. You can buy the Amazon eero 6 starting at $139.99 for a router and extender.
Amazon eero 7
Amazon's eero 7 is an upgrade over the eero 6 with impressive specs. The eero 7 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router that supports both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It comes with two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports and supports up to 1.8 Gbps wirelessly, perfect if you pay for higher internet speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps. If you have smart home devices, the eero 7 is a great choice, as it has smart home integration with support for Thread, Zigbee, and Matter standards.
Like other eero Wi-Fi mesh systems, it comes with an app that enables an easy setup process. Coverage is great with the eero 7, topping out at 8,000 square feet with four units, 6,000 square feet with three units, and 4,000 square feet with two units. Setting up a mesh system can be daunting, especially if you've never done it before, but for the eero 7, many users were surprised by how easy the process is, even for those who don't consider themselves tech-savvy. With a 4.4 rating out of 5 on Amazon and 74% 5-star reviews from over 1,000 users, it's a solid pick if you're looking for a reliable Wi-Fi mesh system.
Users speak highly of its functionality and how it's been able to solve various issues they were experiencing with previous setups, such as dropped video calls, poor network coverage, and slow internet speed. As of this writing, you can buy the Amazon eero 7 starting at $219.99 for a two-pack. The three-pack and four-pack cost $279.99 and $414.98, respectively. The only downside here is that you have to pay a subscription fee to access advanced settings, like parental controls.
TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400
TP-Link's Deco XE75 AXE5400 is a tri-band router with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. You can use the 6 GHz band as your backhaul to hook up the nodes, which offers more bandwidth and less interference. With a three-pack, your Wi-Fi network can cover up to 7,200 square feet and connect up to 200 devices. Since Decos are compatible with each other, you can extend the coverage further by adding more to your mesh. The Deco XE75 is also impressive in terms of speeds, offering a total speed of 5,400 Mbps over the three bands.
Each unit comes with three gigabit Ethernet ports and allows for Ethernet backhaul for a reliable connection with other nodes on the mesh network. TP-Link's Deco XE75 has a variety of built-in features, although some parental controls are locked behind a monthly subscription, as on the eero 6 and 7. Many users say the setup process was easy through the TP-Link Deco app and appreciate the reliability, coverage, and excellent network speed.
The Deco XE75 AXE5400 is an Amazon Choice product, which means it's highly rated and well-priced. Sure enough, this mesh system boasts a 4.3-star rating out of 5 based on over 8,200 reviews on Amazon, and many users praise it. One Reddit user hasn't experienced reliability issues, and multiple commenters second this, noting how well the system has been serving them. Even on Amazon, this mesh system is well received, with 83% of all reviews giving it 4 stars or higher. You can buy the TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400 for $129.99 for a single unit, while the two-pack and three-pack cost $149.99 and $249.99, respectively.
TP-Link Deco X55
TP-Link makes it into our list again since it's a well-known brand in the network gear space with best-value options. The TP-Link Deco X55 is more affordable than the XE75 we've just recommended, so it suffices as a reliable alternative if you're on a tight budget. It's one of the best-selling Wi-Fi mesh systems on Amazon, currently sitting at the top spot in the Whole Home & Mesh Wi-Fi Systems section. It's a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, so you miss out on the 6 GHz band of the XE75. Similar to that model, the X55 offers three gigabit ports per unit for wired connections.
The X55 also supports Ethernet backhaul, which means you can connect the nodes in the mesh using an Ethernet cable to get higher speeds and longer range. A single X55 unit can cover up to 2,500 square feet, while a three-pack system extends that range up to 6,500 square feet. If you have a large space that the three-pack can't fully cover, you can gain more reach by adding more Deco X55 nodes to the network. With this mesh, you can expect top internet speeds of 2,400 Mbps over the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps over 2.4 GHz.
On Amazon, it has earned a 4.4-star rating out of 5 based on 17,000 reviews, which is an impressive feat. It has impressed users with its reliability, coverage, fast internet speeds, and easy setup process, although some have reported issues with the firmware. As noted before, the TP-Link Deco X55 is relatively affordable, with a single unit priced at $89.99 while two-pack and three-pack options cost $149.99 and $169.99.
How we picked the most reliable Wi-Fi mesh systems
All the Wi-Fi mesh systems included in this list are from some of the top brands in the space and command high ratings on Amazon. Several are also the best sellers in Amazon's Whole Home & Mesh Wi-Fi Systems category and have received thousands of reviews with an average rating of at least 4.3 stars out of 5. Products from well-known brands like Asus, Netgear, and Ubiquiti didn't make the cut because they either had a lower average rating than our cutoff of 4.3 stars or didn't have enough user reviews to meet our minimum threshold of 1,000.
We also searched online to see what users think about some of these products on Reddit and online forums. While some products have already received a refresh, like the eero 6, they're still a great option today, as shown in the latest reviews. Since our focus was on finding the best-rated Wi-Fi mesh systems, their prices weren't a selection factor.