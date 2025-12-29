iOS 26.2 Brings A Much Needed Feature To AirDrop - Here's How To Use It
iOS 26.2 was full of tweaks and general improvements to the iPhone experience, one of which was a much-needed AirDrop feature. Over the years, Apple has tweaked AirDrop to prevent unknown people from sending unwanted files to you when you have your iPhone unlocked.
What started as a way of censorship in China with iOS 16.1.1, when Apple had to start limiting AirDrop's "Everyone" option for up to 10 minutes, the company eventually expanded this restriction everywhere with iOS 16.2. With iOS 18, Apple tried to improve this situation by offering NameDrop; which not only lets users bump one iPhone into the other to share contacts, but it's also the more convenient way to share an AirDrop file these days.
That being said, if you don't want to share your contact info with people you don't know very well, Apple is offering a way to keep sharing data with them for a certain period of time. When sending an AirDrop file on iOS 26.2, Apple now offers a one-time code for unknown numbers that lets you continue to send them data for up to 30 days. This feature is useful for teachers, tour guides, and other people who constantly share files, but don't want to add people as a contact.
Here's how one-time code AirDrop works
One-time-code AirDrop was first noticed during the iOS 26.2 beta cycle. Apple shipped this function without much hustle, and it's possible that you might never use it, or think it's weird when your iPhone asks you to add a one-time code before sending/getting a file for the first time. According to Apple, starting with iOS 26.2 or later (and iPadOS 26.2, or later), if you're sending a file to someone who is not in your contact list, you need an AirDrop code to send the data via AirDrop.
That said, once everybody sets AirDrop to "Everyone for 10 minutes," the person receiving the file has to share a code that you need to type in your device before they can get the data. Still, the process of sending an AirDrop file remains the same: Using the Share button on the content you want to share, tap AirDrop, and then the name of the person.
Once both devices are enrolled, you can continue to share and receive items through AirDrop with that person for 30 days without needing to use another code. The sender will also appear in an "Others List" on your Contacts app. If the other person isn't running iOS 26.2 or newer, this functionality won't appear.