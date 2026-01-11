Can Public Wi-Fi Owners See What You're Doing Online?

Public Wi-Fi networks have become increasingly popular as more and more devices require the internet to access data. Now, it's almost impossible to go to a restaurant or business that doesn't offer Wi-Fi of some kind, many of which will let you access it for free. While this can help check basic things online, there is some inherent risk when browsing the internet on a public Wi-Fi network.

First, it's important to remember that internet service providers (ISPs) can monitor all unencrypted traffic on their networks. This means that the network keeps logs of everything that happens when a device is connected to it. Of course, that doesn't mean that they will look, but it is still a real possibility. This is also one reason you shouldn't browse non-work-related content on company Wi-Fi networks.

Now, this can vary depending on where you connect to these networks — airports and other more secure places may have monitoring in place to help provide extra security for any unusual browsing habits that might pose a threat to the location. Of course, this isn't always the case, and sometimes they are even considered less safe than other public Wi-Fi locations because of their increased traffic. Because of this, you should always be aware of the dangers lurking in the airport Wi-Fi before using it.

It is also possible that the local coffee shop down the street doesn't have any kind of extra monitoring in place and that the Wi-Fi network is just there to provide guests with a reliable internet connection as a perk for visiting the business. That said, that doesn't mean that browsing on these open networks is safe.