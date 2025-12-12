Americans Are Switching To VPNs In Droves - Here's Why
A virtual private network, commonly known as a VPN, assigns you a remote IP address that masks your real IP, the address tied to your network source, which is usually a modem or router. This allows you to preserve your privacy and anonymity while online, block nefarious data trackers, and bypass location-based restrictions. You'd be crazy not to use a VPN service these days: Sure, it can simply be used to watch media from other countries, but in today's landscape, it's important for more than that. As more places pass regulations banning access to websites and content through so-called age verification laws, VPNs can help you bypass those, too. Missouri's recent statewide verification laws are an excellent example, and in-state searches for VPNs quadrupled in the wake of their passing.
The problems stem from how the verification is handled to unlock the restrictions. The Age Verification Providers Association notes that all websites or apps that contain one-third or more of "material harmful to minors" must verify users' ages before granting access. Other states that have similar laws include Florida, Louisiana, Utah, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, North and South Carolina, and many others. Not only are the terms of "harmful content" vague, but age verification is achieved through troubling methods. Scanning or taking pictures of your government-issued ID and other sensitive documents isn't an impossible task, but it presents some risks.
Once you complete the verification process, that data is available online with no guarantee it will remain protected. The law forbids involved parties from retaining identifying information unless required by law enforcement, but that's of little consolation. Some of the biggest data breaches in history occurred at companies that should have properly been able to protect user data, and the same thing could easily happen with IDs required for verification.
Age verification laws may cause more harm than good
Aren't age verification laws that protect minors from harmful content a good thing? By themselves, maybe, but it's widely believed that they'll be more harmful overall. For starters, the language defining "harmful content" is vague and may reach further than adult-only websites. Social media and digital content in general, including video games, movies, shows, and even streaming platforms, could all eventually require age verification. The processes and data associated with these verification systems also present some glaring complications with digital anonymity and privacy. And since everyone in the regulated areas has to verify, these problems affect more people than just minors.
Data from the Pew Research Center reveals that "four-in-ten [Americans] say government regulation of business usually does more harm than good." That figure includes 65% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats, so the concern about government overreach appears to be at least somewhat of a bipartisan issue. Whether these age verification laws are overreach or not, the surge in VPN adoption has now introduced the potential for U.S. legislators to ban the use of VPNs altogether, which is concerning.
For now, it's possible to use a VPN to bypass these measures, retain your privacy, and keep data safe from prying eyes and digital thieves. The good news is that VPNS are easy to install and use, both on desktop and mobile devices. Simply choose your provider, install the desktop or mobile app, log in, and connect. Do this before browsing the internet, and all your activity will be protected. When choosing a VPN, prioritize services that honor a strict no-logs policy and offer strong data encryption. Activity logs can be used to spy on your activities, not unlike what some Wi-Fi routers use to facilitate such spying. You can also use a VPN on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.