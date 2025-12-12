Americans Are Switching To VPNs In Droves - Here's Why

A virtual private network, commonly known as a VPN, assigns you a remote IP address that masks your real IP, the address tied to your network source, which is usually a modem or router. This allows you to preserve your privacy and anonymity while online, block nefarious data trackers, and bypass location-based restrictions. You'd be crazy not to use a VPN service these days: Sure, it can simply be used to watch media from other countries, but in today's landscape, it's important for more than that. As more places pass regulations banning access to websites and content through so-called age verification laws, VPNs can help you bypass those, too. Missouri's recent statewide verification laws are an excellent example, and in-state searches for VPNs quadrupled in the wake of their passing.

The problems stem from how the verification is handled to unlock the restrictions. The Age Verification Providers Association notes that all websites or apps that contain one-third or more of "material harmful to minors" must verify users' ages before granting access. Other states that have similar laws include Florida, Louisiana, Utah, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, North and South Carolina, and many others. Not only are the terms of "harmful content" vague, but age verification is achieved through troubling methods. Scanning or taking pictures of your government-issued ID and other sensitive documents isn't an impossible task, but it presents some risks.

Once you complete the verification process, that data is available online with no guarantee it will remain protected. The law forbids involved parties from retaining identifying information unless required by law enforcement, but that's of little consolation. Some of the biggest data breaches in history occurred at companies that should have properly been able to protect user data, and the same thing could easily happen with IDs required for verification.