How To Use A VPN On An Amazon Fire TV Stick (And Why You Should)

There are many reasons to use a VPN when your devices are connected to an unsecure network, and there are benefits to using one at home as well. While you might already be familiar with using a VPN on a laptop or even your phone, you might not have considered using one on a streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. But you should. Not only can using a VPN protect your accounts from prying eyes and hackers — it can also help you access content from other countries or even your home country if you're traveling but still want to be able to watch the big game or local news that's otherwise geo-blocked.

Using a VPN on an Fire TV Stick is as simple as it is with other devices: all it takes is a download from the apps section. But there are some other workarounds as well if you want to use a specific VPN that isn't available there.