11 Clever Ways You Can Use A VPN

Streaming services have become a very convenient way to binge-watch your favorite movies and TV shows. These companies go out of their way to secure licensing agreements and streaming rights for both new and existing shows. As a result, it's not unheard of for customers to be subscribed to multiple streaming platforms to access as much content as possible. While a subscription to the big hitters like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV should be enough to cover all bases, there is one undesirable situation that viewers have to deal with constantly. Most streaming companies deal with regional content rights, meaning that a show you're watching on Netflix in the U.S. may not be available in other regions.

This can be frustrating if you're on the move or trying to access a show that is available on your streaming platform of choice in another region, but not where you live. Geo-blocking can seem downright arbitrary at times, which is why VPNs can be pretty useful when it comes to circumventing these restrictions. These services disguise your IP address and let you choose the region you want to redirect your traffic through, letting you fool streaming services into displaying content that isn't available in your country. Smart usage of a VPN service means that you can easily subscribe to one or two streaming services and enjoy a massive content library. While these companies are trying to crack down on VPNs to adhere to regional content restrictions, a paid VPN service shouldn't be flagged unless you're using the same server for too long.