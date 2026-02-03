Why Using A VPN Isn't As Safe As You Think

For years, we've seen numerous articles claiming that you should always use a VPN (virtual private network), explaining the many benefits these online security tools offer — like one of the ways to protect your smart home and more. While using a VPN is definitely recommended to help protect your online privacy, it isn't the end-all, be-all tool many make it out to be. In fact, if you don't do your research in choosing the right VPN service, you could not only be opening yourself up to slower web performance but also to another can of worms when it comes to online privacy.

See, it has become common for people to recommend VPN services as a way to not only protect your online data, but also as a way to get around certain regional blocks — a trend especially useful for accessing shows and movies on Netflix and other online services in regions where they might be locked out. In fact, we've seen a surge in Americans switching to VPNs over the past year, thanks to ongoing age-verification laws. But is it really safe to do so?

At their most basic level, VPNs are meant to protect your online data by routing it through a private service that masks your IP, effectively hiding your internet activity from anyone that might be watching, like your internet service provider (ISP). Sounds like a dream on paper, right? But nothing is ever that simple, and even if it promises additional security, a VPN simply shifts your trust from your ISP to a private provider, leaving your data vulnerable to the company's internal handling and unpatched technical flaws like TunnelVision.