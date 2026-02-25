You Should Never Buy A 'Lifetime' VPN Subscription - Here's Why

A lifetime subscription always sounds like a steal: you pay a fixed sum and enjoy the service for a lifetime. That may be true in some cases, but if history tells us anything, lifetime VPN subscriptions are rarely a good deal. They don't necessarily last a lifetime, and even when they last more than a few years, the quality of the service often goes downhill, leaving you unsupported.

A quick Google search will reveal a bunch of VPNs offering lifetime subscriptions, but these deals mostly appear on bundle and coupon marketplaces and not on the VPN's own website. Plans on the VPN's official website are generally limited to monthly and annual packages, and even longer plans typically last for two years. And there's a reason for that.

Developing and maintaining a premium VPN service costs a lot of money. Setting up servers, integrating security protocols and encryption standards, ensuring proper routing and tunneling, takes up a large part of their financial resources. Some new VPN services, in a bid to attract customers and raise money, offer lifetime subscriptions at dirt cheap prices, only to shut down shop later because the model is financially infeasible. Running a secure VPN requires a constant stream of funds, which comes in through monthly and annual subscriptions — which may be enough for the provider to offer free VPN plans. Lifetime subscribers who make fixed, one-time payments often become a burden that must be dealt with, and the solution is almost never in customers' favor.