11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Shopping On Amazon

Amazon is one of the most convenient online shopping stores since you can quickly grab everything in one place. However, it comes with many invisible traps that are easy to miss when you're in a hurry, distracted, tired, or just trying to get a quick deal and move on to other things. Dynamic pricing is a thing on Amazon, which means the first offer you see won't necessarily be the best deal. Algorithmic factors push certain sellers higher than the rest, and low-quality reviews can make bad products seem better than they actually are. On top of all this, Amazon's interface is optimized to quickly get you through checkout, giving you no time to slow down and think about your purchases.

Fortunately, you can still squeeze lots of value out of Amazon if you shop like a skeptic rather than just trusting the platform's reputation. We'll start by looking at 11 mistakes almost everyone makes when shopping on Amazon and how you can avoid them, starting with your next order. They revolve around a bit of prepping, a simple checklist, and a couple of guardrails. These things will not only help you avoid paying more than you should but also help you sidestep products you should think twice about and keep your account safer.