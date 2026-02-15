6 Of The Most Returned Tech On Amazon

A more specific gadget frequently returned on Amazon is the Impulse Heat Sealer, which could be highly beneficial to someone if it worked as intended. It's supposed to be a plastic sealer, where you place one end of a plastic bag into the feeder, and it uses the heat from this side to seal the bag. For many customers, unfortunately, the gadget didn't work as specifically advertised. Some found that the handle wouldn't heat properly, and they were unable to seal the plastic bags they were trying to use with it. Others found that they had to place it on a particular setting, as it would only work if they cranked it up to five or above.

There are other customer reviews with even worse functional problems. Several received it and found that the heat sealer was dead immediately, as it wouldn't work after they plugged it into an outlet. Others found that when they used it, it melted the base of their unit, which may have occurred because of the number of bags they wanted to seal. Still, the fact that it would only work for a short time doesn't sit well with them, and they needed to return it. Multiple customer reviews warn others that if they do plan to get this item, they should try it out for themselves to ensure it works before letting it sit past the return date. For those who want to make their kitchen smarter, we recommend 5 gadgets that can do that.