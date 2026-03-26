Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Here - Here's How To Check If The Deals Are Actually Good

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Amazon's latest sale is in full swing, offering a ton of new deals as part of its Big Spring Sale. But with thousands of deals staring you down, how do you tell which ones are actually good deals? While we've already highlighted some of the best smart gadget deals available right now, knowing how to tell if a deal is actually good is key to making the most of Amazon's limited time sales. Why exactly is this important? Well, it's because some "deals" might not actually be deals at all. In fact, Amazon has previously been accused of actually gaming the system by misleading deals during some of its previous Prime Day events. That's why we always recommend people verify the deal's actual savings by looking at the past price highs and lows.

Luckily, spotting the "red flags" of Amazon's various deals is a lot easier than it used to be, though you'll still need to do some legwork to ensure you're getting an actual deal compared to what the item usually sales for. As we recommended above, one of the first steps of checking whether a deal is actually good is to look at price checkers. These tools are very handy at highlighting how long an item has been at its current listed price, as well as at listing the current lowest and highest selling prices for the item.