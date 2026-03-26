Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Here - Here's How To Check If The Deals Are Actually Good
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Amazon's latest sale is in full swing, offering a ton of new deals as part of its Big Spring Sale. But with thousands of deals staring you down, how do you tell which ones are actually good deals? While we've already highlighted some of the best smart gadget deals available right now, knowing how to tell if a deal is actually good is key to making the most of Amazon's limited time sales. Why exactly is this important? Well, it's because some "deals" might not actually be deals at all. In fact, Amazon has previously been accused of actually gaming the system by misleading deals during some of its previous Prime Day events. That's why we always recommend people verify the deal's actual savings by looking at the past price highs and lows.
Luckily, spotting the "red flags" of Amazon's various deals is a lot easier than it used to be, though you'll still need to do some legwork to ensure you're getting an actual deal compared to what the item usually sales for. As we recommended above, one of the first steps of checking whether a deal is actually good is to look at price checkers. These tools are very handy at highlighting how long an item has been at its current listed price, as well as at listing the current lowest and highest selling prices for the item.
How to use price checkers to check Amazon deals
To get started checking a price, we recommend starting directly on the Amazon page itself by using Amazon's price history tool. For example, right now the 41mm Google Pixel Watch 4 is available for $289.99 — which Amazon claims is 16% off. That sounds like a solid deal, right? However, if you look at the Amazon listing and then click the Price History option next to the list price, Amazon's Rufus AI chatbot will provide a bit more insight into how much the smartwatch has been selling for in recent weeks. And while Amazon is currently billing the $289.99 price tag of the Pixel Watch 4 as a Big Spring Deal, Rufus actually shows us that the deal has been available at its current price since March 8, 2026.
While Amazon's price history tool is handy, we also recommend using other price checkers to double-check the information. Another popular option is CamelCamelCamel. You can drop a link to an Amazon listing in the search bar on the website's home page, which shows us (again) that the current deal has been stable since March 8. You can also use CamelCamelCamel to see the lowest price, average price, and more—the Pixel Watch 4 shows it has hit as low as $300 a few times since December 2025. While not as good a deal as $289.99, it still shows that lower prices aren't out of the norm for the item. If you want to get the best price, too, CamelCamelCamel will let you "watch" an item for a good deal.
Going one step further
But the verification shouldn't just stop at checking the device's price history. We also recommend that consumers take the item they are looking at and search for it at other retailers, too. This isn't always possible with items that are sold exclusively on Amazon — like cheaper gadgets and accessories. But if you're looking to buy an item sold other places, then it can be useful to check separate retailers. For instance, these Costco deals are far better than Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Going back to Amazon's deal on the Pixel Watch 4, we found that Best Buy has it listed for the exact same price of $289.99. The same was found to be true for Google's website, too. That means that Amazon's currently listed "deal" isn't really one at all, and you aren't going to walk away with any meaningful savings that other retailers can't offer you at the same moment.
Factors such as your current demand for the item, as well as what retailer you want to buy it from, will also be important pieces of the decision. However, if you just find yourself drawn to the possibility of getting something cool while saving a little money, and don't necessarily need the item in question, doing a few quick searches can ensure you aren't being tricked into paying the usual price for something during a "limited time deal."