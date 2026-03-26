9 Amazon Big Spring Sale Smart Gadget Deals Worth Checking Out

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The Amazon Big Spring Sale has officially arrived, bringing with it thousands of limited time deals on an assortment of items. While you can pretty much find a deal from every category available right now, there are a plethora of great smart gadget deals currently hitting the virtual shelves of Amazon.

These deals range from well-known items like the Apple AirPods Pro 3, to much higher-priced items like automatic smart home vacuum systems. No matter what you're looking for, it's possible Amazon might have a deal on it, which is why we've put together this list of some of the best smart gadget deals you can find right now. Now, it's good to keep in mind that deals are only available for a limited time. The Big Spring Sale will run until March 31, and some of the deals might not even be available for the entire event.

As such, if you find a deal you want to take advantage of, it's highly recommended you pick it up early. Additionally, when looking at items we wanted to highlight, we tried to focus on devices that people would actually want to purchase for the deal prices. This meant everything had to have a reasonable discount attached. We also focused on highly-rated items that carried at least a four-star rating or higher.