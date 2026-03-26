9 Amazon Big Spring Sale Smart Gadget Deals Worth Checking Out
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale has officially arrived, bringing with it thousands of limited time deals on an assortment of items. While you can pretty much find a deal from every category available right now, there are a plethora of great smart gadget deals currently hitting the virtual shelves of Amazon.
These deals range from well-known items like the Apple AirPods Pro 3, to much higher-priced items like automatic smart home vacuum systems. No matter what you're looking for, it's possible Amazon might have a deal on it, which is why we've put together this list of some of the best smart gadget deals you can find right now. Now, it's good to keep in mind that deals are only available for a limited time. The Big Spring Sale will run until March 31, and some of the deals might not even be available for the entire event.
As such, if you find a deal you want to take advantage of, it's highly recommended you pick it up early. Additionally, when looking at items we wanted to highlight, we tried to focus on devices that people would actually want to purchase for the deal prices. This meant everything had to have a reasonable discount attached. We also focused on highly-rated items that carried at least a four-star rating or higher.
Smart home gadget deals you'll want to take advantage of
We wanted to start by highlighting solid smart home gadget deals. There are a number of these items on sale right now, but these are some that really stood out to us. First up is the SwitchBot Blind Tilt Morotized Blinds control. This nifty little gadget typically retails for $70, but is roughly 30% off right now at $48.99. It supports Matter connectivity, and allows you to automate your blinds using light-sensing technology.
The Amazon Echo Spot is another solid device you can pick up right now, and it's on sale for 38% off at $49.99 (normally $79.99). What makes this stand out above the other Echo devices on sale is that it retains the simplicity of the standard Echo devices while also adding a digital alarm clock to your nightstand. Amazon has also been busy updating Alexa+ with new features you can take advantage of with the Echo Spot.
Air purifiers can be an instant upgrade for your home office, and the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max is a perfect example of this. This highly rated air purifier typically retails for $229.99 but is on sale right now for 27% off at $169. It features full smartphone controls, has over a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, and is rated to clean rooms up to 1,858 square foot within one hour. Reviewers say it's a quiet and effective purifier, and was a game changer for their home. Finally, the Google Nest Thermostat is currently on sale for 31% off its typical retail of $129.99, making it just $89.99 right now, a solid deal on a highly-rated smart thermostat. This addition to your home is great with summer coming up in the U.S., as it can hopefully help offset some of the rising electric prices we're seeing across the board.
Don't miss these other great deals
Another great deal you'll want to take advantage of during the Amazon Big Spring Sale is the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni. When we reviewed the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, our reviewer was highly impressed with its mopping performance. Others seem to be equally impressed, with the vacuum carrying a 4-star rating on Amazon. The X8 Pro Omni typically runs for $1,099.99, but is currently on sale for 46% off, making it just $599 during the Big Spring Sale.
Some other notable mentions worth checking out during the sale include the Anker 621 Magnetic portable charger, currently 30% off at $29.99. It offers up to 5,000mAh of battery capacity, and can attach to any phone that supports Magsafe. There's also currently a deal on the Kasa HS300 Smart Plug Power Strip, which is 20% off at $39.97, giving you access to six individually controlled smart plugs in one package. For those voracious readers out there, Amazon is also offering 40% off one of its Kindle Colorsoft bundles, which includes a clear case and a 16GB Kindle Colorsoft with no advertisements for 40% off, bringing it to $171.98 during the sale.
And the last deal we want to highlight is one we'd be remiss not to include, especially given how popular these earbuds have become over the years. During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get 20% off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3, bringing the standard price of $249 down to just $199. Sure, it's not the most massive savings ever, but $50 off is a pretty solid discount for an Apple product that just came out a few months ago.