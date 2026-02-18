The Newest Amazon Alexa+ Upgrade Comes With 5 New Features You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's supercharged assistant, Alexa+, is finally available to American users after almost a year of tests. Powered by Amazon's own Nova and Anthropic large language models, this new Alexa experience goes way beyond what customers were used to. Among the several new skills, Amazon says users have been using Alexa+ as their music buddy, to discuss the news, order takeout, schedule services or dinner reservations, and even use the assistant as a home guard, as it can connect to Amazon's security gadgets.

The new experience is available for free as an added perk to the Amazon Prime membership, but you can also access it solely by paying $19.99/month. Amazon says that customers without a Prime subscription can try a free chat on Alexa+ for the web or the Alexa app, but only paying subscribers can get support across all Alexa-enabled devices, website, app, and more with unlimited use.

To start using the new experience, you can ask Alexa to upgrade to Alexa+. Once you do that, you can try some of these new features that will make Alexa a lot more conversational and intelligent, as it can get a lot more done in a more natural way.