Agentic AI Browsers Have Arrived, But They're Missing What Makes Browsers Great

On paper, the promise of having an agentic browser doing things for you is incredibly exciting. Imagine if it could actually show you the perks of different products and purchase exactly the product you need with minimal interaction and browsing around the web on your part. As I told you before, Opera has been doing that for at least a few months, but the reality is fairly different.

A few days ago, I was in the market for a new watch. Nothing too fancy, but I wanted the AI to sort through some links and also recommend something that would make sense for me. After sharing pictures of some of my watches and the styles I prefer, it just sent me back a series of random options that were nothing close to what I was looking for, or even worse: out of my budget.

While I do think AI can help improve my browsing experience, and AI can serve a valuable purpose at times, we're still not to the point that an agentic experience will be faster than just doing that task ourselves. When we have an AI that can track flights and select the one we've been waiting for with a good discount, then I think I might change to an AI browser. For now, I'd rather stick to a more reliable (and private) experience.