Is The Annual Phone Upgrade Cycle Finally Dead? Here's The Reality

If you feel annual smartphone refreshes have been the norm forever, you wouldn't be wrong. Apple has given us new iPhone models every year since it released the first iPhone in 2007. Similarly, Samsung started its Galaxy series in 2010 and has refreshed it every year, and new Google Pixel models have also been coming out annually since their inception in 2016. This yearly cycle has been going on for nearly 20 years, with some users upgrading their devices with almost every new release. But lately, people are starting to wonder how much longer this cycle will last.

The yearly refresh no longer makes as much sense for many reasons, which we'll get into in a minute. Skipping to the conclusion: this cycle is no longer necessary, but it is not dead because it still makes sense to phone manufacturers. For companies like Apple, the yearly refresh is guaranteed revenue, so as long as there's still a dedicated chunk of consumers willing to upgrade every year, they're unlikely to stop by choice.

We can assume phone manufacturers will always try to maximize profit for as long as they can. If that's the case, breaking the cycle would require the number of users who buy new models every year to shrink to the point where the annual refresh became unprofitable. And although consumers definitely are keeping their phones for longer now, we will have to wait a few more years before we see big changes from big companies.