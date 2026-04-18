14 Cool Gadgets On Amazon That Can Solve Everyday Problems
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Amazon is a global online marketplace that sells a wide range of gadgets across almost every niche you can think of. Be it home appliances, kitchen, tools and hardware, or tech, you will find plenty of unique options at great prices. We searched the platform to find cool gadgets that can actually solve everyday problems by reducing the time and effort required to perform regular tasks.
For instance, there's an electric can opener that removes lids on tin cans with ease, so you don't have to risk hurting your hands with manual openers. You can go with a food warming mat that keeps cooked food at a uniform temperature, so you can serve hot, fresh food to your guests at dinner parties without worrying about reheating. And that's just two of many options that can solve problems in your everyday life.
Each gadget on this list addresses an everyday problem and has earned a user rating of 4.0 or higher based on at least 1,000 purchases, ensuring we include only well-performing products from Amazon.
Eufy Robot Vacuum
The Eufy Robot Vacuum, which has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from over 53,000 buyers, will be your helping hand in keeping the house clean. It can generate up to 7,000 Pascals of suction to pull out the tiniest dust, food particles, and other debris from hard floors, wood, tiles, and even carpet. The mops can rotate at 180 revolutions per minute (RPM) and exert a downward force of 6 newtons to efficiently remove rigid stains and spills.
It has a low height profile, allowing the device to move conveniently under cupboards, sofas, and other items with at least 3.54 inches of clearance on the bottom. Furthermore, it features an automatic hair detangling system, making it great for pet owners to remove pet hair from their homes. The dock station has a 3.1-liter trash bag for self-emptying of the collected trash and a water tank for auto-washing of mops. The vacuum also docks at the base station for a recharge before resuming cleaning — all without any user intervention.
Connecting the vacuum to the Eufy app lets you set cleaning schedules, mark no-go zones, and manage your house map. Having this gadget for the currently discounted price of $499.99 (list price $599.99) will reduce the stress of everyday cleaning so you can focus on the more important tasks at hand.
Life360 Tile Pro
The Tile Pro by Life360 is a handy gadget that lets you keep track of the personal belongings most prone to getting misplaced, such as car keys, wallets, purses, and more. Simply attach the Tile Pro tracker to the item using the lanyard design or by tucking it inside. Connect the tracker to the Life360 app on your smartphone via Bluetooth, and keep an eye on the item's last known location within a 150-meter radius. If your accessory is out of sight, simply ring the tracker with the app, and it will produce a loud sound (over 110 decibels) so you can quickly locate it.
You can also press the button on the Tile device to ring the connected smartphone, even if it is on silent, in case you can't find your phone. Another great feature is that you can add your friends and family to the Life360 app and use the Tile tracker to send emergency SOS alerts in case you find yourself in an emergency situation.
The device has an IP68 rating, making it water- and dust-resistant. Possessing an overall score of 4.5 from over 3,300 reviewers, the Tile has proved useful for customers across the platform in finding their lost belongings. You can currently get it for $34.99.
KitchekShop Coffee Mug Warmer
Sipping on your favorite beverage at just the right temperature while you work is possible with the KitchekShop Coffee Mug Warmer. All you have to do is pour the beverage into the mug and place it on the base plate. Set the desired temperature using one of the four preset temperatures: 131-, 145-, 167-, or 185 degrees Fahrenheit. You can set a timer between one and 12 hours for the warmer to automatically shut off heating. This feature is especially helpful if you decide to use the base plate to light up scented candles overnight.
The mug warmer is currently selling for $21.60 on Amazon after a discount on its original price of $25.49 and has received a score of 4.6 from a little more than 4,500 buyers. You also get an anti-slip coaster that keeps the surface tidy of beverage stains. This warmer is perfect for anyone who likes to nurse their coffee or hot chocolate throughout the day.
Amazon Smart Plug
With over 570,000 purchases, the Amazon Smart Plug is one of the best-selling gadgets on Amazon, possessing an average review score of 4.7. The smart plug integrates with the Alexa app on your smartphone, letting you turn the device on or off and schedule everyday routines, such as turning on the coffee maker in the morning or shutting off the lights after you leave, all via a few taps. Consequently, it removes the hassle of getting up and going to another room to get the chore done.
Moreover, it has a compact build so as not to occupy the surrounding outlets on the electrical board. The plug also pairs with smart home assistants, like Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances with voice commands. It offers a voltage output of 120 volts, making it suitable for regular home appliances, such as coffee makers, lamps, decorative lights, and more. Amazon is currently selling the plug at a slashed price of $19.99, while the regular price is $24.99.
JackyLED Power Strip Tower
The JackyLED Power Strip Tower features 12 AC outlets and six smart-charging USB ports (four USB-A and two USB-C), all widely spaced to allow hassle-free connections for all your devices, be they smartphones, laptops, or printers. The 9-inch tower has three independent switches to control each section, so you can save energy by turning off unused sections.
It also has a retractable cord that extends up to 6.5 feet for convenient management. The plug has a 45-degree flat design to easily slide behind tables and other objects. The strip tower is flame-retardant and equipped with protection against overload, overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, overheating, and voltage surges up to 1,050 joules.
With all these features, the JackyLED Power Strip is the perfect gadget for remote workers, college students, and gaming enthusiasts who need to work with multiple devices at once. The product holds a rating of 4.7 on Amazon, based on over 24,000 reviews, and can be bought for $34.99, making it a cheap gadget that can help fix cable clutter.
Hamilton Beach Electric Can Opener
Opening tin cans becomes easier with the Hamilton Beach Electric Can Opener. All you have to do is align the tin can on the blade and push down on the lever, and it will automatically cut the can along its sides to eliminate sharp edges for safe handling. The machine also offers two other features: a built-in knife sharpener and a removable bottle opener.
You can store the cord in the dedicated storage slot to reduce clutter on the kitchen counter. The stainless steel aesthetic adds to the look of your kitchen, while the extra-tall design makes it compatible with various can sizes, be they small or large. You can grab this Hamilton Beach Can Opener for $39.96 on Amazon. With over 82,000 reviews, the tool has garnered appreciation with an average score of 4.6. Pick it up if you want to reduce the hassle of cracking into tin cans and the possibility of cutting yourself on the jagged remnants.
Hi-Spec Small Electric Screwdriver
The Hi-Spec Electric Screwdriver is available at a discounted price of $17.99 (list price $19.99), making it a cool gadget worth buying on a budget. It will be your companion for everyday around-the-house screwing jobs. It can reach up to 180 RPM, applying a maximum torque of 4 Nm to fasten and loosen small screws. The screwdriver is equipped with a 1,300 mAh lithium-ion battery that can handle 40 minutes of screwing tasks on a single charge and takes 3 to 5 hours to recharge.
The set comes with 23 interchangeable driver bits to handle tasks like installing electrical sockets, assembling kids' toys, putting together furniture, and more. To hold the bits firmly, a magnet is integrated into the chuck hole. The screw gun also has a built-in LED light at the front to illuminate the working area, while the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to grip. To switch the rotation direction from forward to reverse, just press the rocking trigger on the front.
This electric screwdriver will make a nice addition to your homeowner's tool kit, with over 14,000 purchasers giving it a 4.4-star rating.
ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Buying the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer for just $12.98 (currently on a 35% discount), will eliminate the likelihood of serving undercooked or overcooked meat. The thermometer features a 4.3-inch-long food-grade stainless steel probe that you can insert into the meat while it is still cooking to obtain its current temperature within a second, with an accuracy of ±0.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to the motion-sensing feature, the thermometer automatically wakes up when you open the probe and turns off when you close the probe.
The 180-degree auto-rotating probe lets you insert it in any direction you want, plus the backlit display makes the temperature readings visible even in low-light conditions. The gadget is easy to clean, as it is IP65 waterproof-rated, so you can easily wash it under running water. It can tolerate temperatures between -58 and 572 degrees Fahrenheit, making it applicable for a range of cooking tasks.
If you ever feel the displayed temperature is inaccurate, you can recalibrate the thermometer by placing it in ice so the temperature returns to zero degrees. The tool has received a staggering 4.7-star score on Amazon, based on over 53,000 reviews.
Besmon Electric Jar Opener
If you are someone suffering from arthritis or any other situation that has reduced the amount of effort you can exert with your hands, the Besmon Electric Jar Opener will be a useful purchase for you. Put the jar on a flat surface and adjust the jar opener on its lid between your two hands. Once locked, click the button so the hands can adjust to the lid's size. Now, press the button for a few seconds until the lid opens, then remove the jar opener.
The jar opener can handle lids ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches, eliminating the struggle of opening tough jar lids. However, the product does not work on plastic caps, such as those of plastic bottles. Also, ensure the jar is clean and non-slip before placing the Besmon Jar Opener on it. It is available for $24.99 on Amazon and has garnered 4.3 stars from over 7,000 customers, who praised its simple design and effectiveness in opening jar lids.
Efluky 4.9-Inch Mini Desk Fan
The Efluky 4.9-Inch Mini Desk Fan is powered by a 2,200 mAh battery that provides about 9 hours of continuous use on the lowest speed setting; you can also power it with a USB cable, making it a perfect travel partner for long journeys on hot summer days. Not only this, but you can also use this mini desk fan for your office or in the kitchen to keep you cool while you work.
There are three speed levels, with the maximum being 3,200 RPM, for a nice cooling effect when you feel hot and sweaty. Moreover, the fan also has a blue atmosphere light that turns on when you press the power button for 5 seconds, along with a side emergency light that can be activated by pressing the power button four times, a useful feature during power outages.
Amazon has the Efluky Desk Fan listed for $14.99, although it's currently on sale for $11.99. Overall, more than 11,000 buyers have given the gadget a 4.5-star rating, noting that it is quieter than some comparable desk fans and provides a gentle breeze to beat the heat.
Travelisimo Electric Lunch Box
Forget the hassle of finding microwaves and stoves to heat up cold food. The Travelisimo Electric Lunch Box heats up your meals in about 30 minutes, so you can enjoy hot food any time and anywhere you want. Just plug the lunch box into an electrical outlet or your car's 12-volt socket if you are on the road, and the lunch box will initiate the heating mechanism.
For efficient and even heating, the manufacturers recommend adding two to three drops of water to dry food items, such as rice or pasta. The lunch box features a stainless steel design that is easy to clean and keeps the food warm for an ample time after heating.
You also get a stainless steel tray, cutlery, a small fruit box, a portable carry bag, and cables for both the socket and the vehicle plug for just $39.99 on Amazon. The product had more than 3,000 purchases in the last month and sits at a 4.5-star rating from over 23,000 buyers. It is perfect for people who work outdoors or are on the road for most of the day. Lastly, to ensure longevity, do not put the lunchbox in the refrigerator, although the tray can be removed to store leftover food in the refrigerator.
Iniu Portable Charger
Carrying a portable power bank along on long journeys and trips, or even on your day-to-day travels, eliminates the stress of losing charge on your essential devices while on the move. The Iniu Portable Charger has a battery capacity of 10,000 milliampere hours — enough to charge multiple devices, like tablets, smartphones, music players, and more in one charge. It offers three charging ports, two USB-C and one USB-A, to juice up three devices simultaneously.
As per the manufacturer's claims, it can fill up an iPhone 16 to 60% in 25 minutes. The power bank comes with a detachable USB-C cable that is nylon-braided to add durability to the design. You can use it to recharge the power bank, which takes about 2 hours with a 27-watt charger.
The Iniu Portable Charger is lightweight and has a compact design, making it a useful addition to your travel backpack. Also, the device is airline-approved, so you can have it along on air flights. Possessing a rating of 4.5 from over 76,000 customers, this handy USB gadget is currently on a 17% discount for $19.99.
Feppo Food Warming Mat
The Feppo Food Warming Mat features a self-heating mechanism that is activated on your command via digital touch controls. It can heat up to six temperature levels, ranging from 122 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit to keep your food warm while it is placed on the mat. Integrated with a 500-watt heating film, it takes about 10 seconds for the mat to heat up uniformly via directional heating technology. You can then set a timer, up to 6 hours, to maintain an even temperature across the mat for the food to stay warm while you eat.
The Feppo Warming Mat also has a flexible silicon surface that can handle all kinds of materials without any damage, such as glass, ceramic, stainless steel, and more, while also making it non-slip on the countertop. The mat is also resistant against food stains, oil stains, and water damage. The interesting part is that it is not only used to keep food warm but can also be useful for thawing, dough fermentation, melting chocolate, and other similar tasks.
Rated at 4.6 stars from 1,161 raters, the mat's quick heating mechanism is appreciated by Amazon customers, along with the fact that it offers plenty of surface area to place multiple food pots — making it a perfect gadget for dinner parties. Buy it right now for the sale price of $44.99 on Amazon, where the normal list price is $69.99
ICare Ozone Odor Eliminator
The ICare Ozone Odor Eliminator will take out bad odors, kitchen smoke, pet smells, volatile organic compound (VOCs), dust, and harmful gases to improve the overall air quality inside your house. You can even install it in the bathroom to keep it smelling fresh. The device produces an active oxygen output of 300 milligrams per hour to eliminate 99.99% of odor, as per the manufacturers.
There are four operation modes that are designed for different room sizes: P1 (areas smaller than 5 square meters), P2 (areas smaller than 10 square meters), P3 (areas smaller than 20 square meters), and P4 (areas occupying 30 square meters or more). Consequently, all you have to do is install the gadget, turn it on, select the mode per your room's size via the touch controls, and let it do the rest. This ozone odor eliminator is listed on Amazon for $29.98 and has a total score of 4.1 from more than 1,200 purchasers.
Methodology
For this list, we wanted to go with gadgets that can actually help you out in everyday tasks by saving time or effort required to execute them. We selected only those products that have helped customers carry out regular tasks, like opening tough jar lids, tracking lost items, or heating up food on the go.
We kept a minimum criterion that each gadget must have an average score of more than 4.0-stars from at least 1,000 reviewers on Amazon. We also went through the comment section to see what the past buyers are saying about the product and whether it has successfully fulfilled the intended purpose as claimed by the manufacturers.