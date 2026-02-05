Amazon Users Call This Handy $14 USB Gadget The 'Perfect Gift'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have noticed we have an affinity for nifty little USB gadgets. We'll not only keep old USB gadgets if we think they're still useful, but we can even tell you what all the different USB port colors actually mean, if anyone dares question our love for the Universal Serial Bus. A handy USB device that's portable, easy to use, and cheap typically hits all our marks, and Amazon has a solid offer on a mini LED flashlight that can be the perfect gift or just a little something for yourself.

Along with being a top-rated product, the Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight has a rather sizable discount for Amazon Prime members, including some nice color options and even a deal on buying multiple. The flashlight has solid review scores from actual customers, and even Amazon gives the device kudos in multiple areas. Along with being composed of a durable material, this flashlight also has some little tricks that can make things convenient for users.

A compact LED flashlight can be incredibly useful for keeping on your keyring, or you can even leave it in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Like certain gadgets that take advantage of your laptop's USB port, the Olight Imini 2 offers convenience and portability at a pretty solid price. Of course, it's also important to remember what type of USB ports you have available around your home, vehicle, or job, as this can help determine what gadgets are right for you.