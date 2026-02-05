Amazon Users Call This Handy $14 USB Gadget The 'Perfect Gift'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may have noticed we have an affinity for nifty little USB gadgets. We'll not only keep old USB gadgets if we think they're still useful, but we can even tell you what all the different USB port colors actually mean, if anyone dares question our love for the Universal Serial Bus. A handy USB device that's portable, easy to use, and cheap typically hits all our marks, and Amazon has a solid offer on a mini LED flashlight that can be the perfect gift or just a little something for yourself.
Along with being a top-rated product, the Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight has a rather sizable discount for Amazon Prime members, including some nice color options and even a deal on buying multiple. The flashlight has solid review scores from actual customers, and even Amazon gives the device kudos in multiple areas. Along with being composed of a durable material, this flashlight also has some little tricks that can make things convenient for users.
A compact LED flashlight can be incredibly useful for keeping on your keyring, or you can even leave it in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Like certain gadgets that take advantage of your laptop's USB port, the Olight Imini 2 offers convenience and portability at a pretty solid price. Of course, it's also important to remember what type of USB ports you have available around your home, vehicle, or job, as this can help determine what gadgets are right for you.
Prime members save 33% on the Olight Imini 2
Being able to see what you're doing can be rather useful, and the aluminum alloy design of the Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight offers durability in a small package. Though it's typically priced at $19.99, Amazon Prime members can get it for $13.99 and save 33%. This deal spans multiple color options, including Passionate Red and OG Green, and folks can even purchase a two-pack for $37.99 (or $26.59 with Prime).
With a 55-millimeter length and weighing in at 0.69 ounces, this LED flashlight easily goes on a keychain, and one is even included should you need it. Producing a balanced and wide output of 50 lumens, the Olight Imini 2 can activate its light by removing the magnetic cap from its body. The tail of the flashlight includes a USB-A plug that allows the device to fully charge within an hour. Additionally, a magnetic base is included with the flashlight for sticking to an iron surface for easy visibility while you work or complete a task.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, the Olight Imini 2 also holds a 4.7-star rating with over 7,470 reviews. Amazon even notes that the device is usually kept by customers, with the product having fewer returns compared to similar items. Customers appreciate the Imini 2 for its small size, bright light, and long battery life. On the flip side, at least one reviewer notes that the USB cover and the keychain cover must be swapped before charging.