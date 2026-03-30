You Should Never Plug This Device Into Your Car's 12V Socket

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Before cars came standard with USB slots, they primarily provided electricity through 12V sockets. These components were originally designed to help light cigarettes, but today they supplement USB adapters and power a wide variety of gadgets. You can even charge your phone if you have the right adapter. The wrong adapter, meanwhile, can damage it.

The dark secret of many phone chargers, especially the inexpensive ones, is that no two are built to identical standards. The same is true for 12V car adapters. A charger on sale is usually fine, but dirt-cheap ones are often built with substandard parts and lack the proper safety tests. These gadgets provide what is called "dirty power," potentially unstable voltages and electrical currents that make internal circuits work much harder than they should or were even meant to.

This excess stress, well, stresses out the components, producing much more heat than usual and shortening the phone's lifespan. While it's smart to spend the extra cash on a phone charger to guarantee you aren't purchasing a low-quality item, 12V adapters won't exactly break the bank. You can buy a quality product on Amazon for less than $20.