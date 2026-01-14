Why You Should Never Use Hotel Wi-Fi

As easy as it is to say "just don't use hotel Wi-Fi," the unfortunate fact of the matter is that we all need to get online sometimes, and that Wi-Fi may be your only option. If you absolutely have to use hotel Wi-Fi, you should take some precautions beforehand and play it very safe when browsing.

Firstly, make sure you've got the right Wi-Fi signal. As we mentioned, bad actors may try to make "evil twin" hotspots that pretend to be the hotel's official Wi-Fi. Check with the hotel's front desk to ensure you've got the right one before you connect. Secondly, if you can, shore up your device with defensive measures, including firewalls, antivirus utilities, and a premium VPN, rather than a free one. Anything you can do to hide your device activity from bad actors on the network will help, and extra defenses will alert you to any attempted attacks so you can swiftly disconnect and protect your data.

Finally, if you're going to browse, browse smart and safe. Don't access anything sensitive like online banking or confidential work documents, and try to refrain from logging into anything like streaming services or email. Casual browsing, like checking the news, Googling random things, or watching videos outside of your personal YouTube account, should all be fine. On a related note, while the convenience of logging into streaming services on a hotel room smart TV is tempting, you might want to refrain, as the TV itself could be compromised even if the Wi-Fi isn't.