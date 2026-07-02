Ray Romano Starred In An Underrated HBO Max Sci-Fi Series That Was A Hit With Critics
Everybody loves Raymond, right? Well, apparently not HBO Max, as the sci-fi series he starred in, "Made for Love," has been completely wiped out by the company. Ray Romano played Herbert Green, the father of the main character, Hazel, played by "The Penguin's" Cristin Milioti, who escapes her deranged tech CEO husband and finds she has a chip in her head that tracks her and her emotions. The show reveals that Romano lives alone with a life-sized doll that he's in a relationship with.
Romano was originally slated for just one season, but made a return in Season 2 with a renewed focus on his character. During that season, Hazel has to go back to her husband, played by Billy Magnussen, to try to cure his cancer. It's an emotional show that was a hit with the critics, with IndieWire's B- review of "Made for Love" pointing out how good Romano is in the show. Romano netted two nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in 2021 and the Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2022. Another of Romano's shows, "Men of a Certain Age," was removed from HBO Max in 2025, but appears to still be available via Amazon.
The show overall holds a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where Romano again picks up multiple positive comments, and Milioti garners her own praise. Despite the critics seemingly loving the show across both seasons, Warner Brothers, which owns HBO Max, canned the show, and now it's almost impossible to track down legally.
Warner defintely didn't love Ray's sci-fi show, Made for Love
As Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, Warner Bros. cast aside a ton of programming and movies from its streaming services. Alongside "Made for Love's" cancellation several other TV shows were scrubbed from the service, and movies like "Batgirl" and "Coyote vs. Acme" were sentenced to the ether in the name of tax write-offs. Of the cancellations, only "Love Life" appears to remain available via streaming on the U.K. version of Netflix. "Coyote vs. Acme" was saved by Ketchup Entertainment in 2025, with a 2026 release on the slate.
However, "Made for Love" isn't available anywhere outside of piracy websites. Tracking down physical editions is unsurprisingly tough, with obviously illegitimate versions being sold online as either DVD or USB. Even "Everybody Loves Raymond's" U.K. home, Channel 4, no longer has access to the show. It's unclear if the show will ever return and be easily accessible. During the merger, Warner Bros. returned the rights to the studios and producers involved, so it's always on the cards that "Made for Love" could make some kind of comeback in the near future.
That said, as indicated by the number of shows in the same boat that have managed to resurrect, it's a slim chance, if anything. It could see a return if the Paramount and Warner merger goes through, as Paramount Television Studios was involved in the production. Especially as Paramount is gobbling up other streaming services for content.