Ray Romano Starred In An Underrated HBO Max Sci-Fi Series That Was A Hit With Critics

Everybody loves Raymond, right? Well, apparently not HBO Max, as the sci-fi series he starred in, "Made for Love," has been completely wiped out by the company. Ray Romano played Herbert Green, the father of the main character, Hazel, played by "The Penguin's" Cristin Milioti, who escapes her deranged tech CEO husband and finds she has a chip in her head that tracks her and her emotions. The show reveals that Romano lives alone with a life-sized doll that he's in a relationship with.

Romano was originally slated for just one season, but made a return in Season 2 with a renewed focus on his character. During that season, Hazel has to go back to her husband, played by Billy Magnussen, to try to cure his cancer. It's an emotional show that was a hit with the critics, with IndieWire's B- review of "Made for Love" pointing out how good Romano is in the show. Romano netted two nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in 2021 and the Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2022. Another of Romano's shows, "Men of a Certain Age," was removed from HBO Max in 2025, but appears to still be available via Amazon.

The show overall holds a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where Romano again picks up multiple positive comments, and Milioti garners her own praise. Despite the critics seemingly loving the show across both seasons, Warner Brothers, which owns HBO Max, canned the show, and now it's almost impossible to track down legally.