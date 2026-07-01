China Plans To Launch A Satellite System To Predict Natural Disasters Across Asia

In a collaborative effort, China and several central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are developing a satellite constellation specifically to tackle natural disasters that might occur in the region. With as few as five satellites or as many as 1,024, the "Tianwu Constellation" satellites will collect and share remote-sensing data from space, which should help better assess the potential for earthquakes, glacial floods, and agricultural concerns like pests. Many of these events could be spurred by climate change.

According to scientists spearheading the project, satellite data collected will be processed and fed into an artificial intelligence model, housed at a data center in Xinjiang. The idea is to train that AI model on geological disasters and eventually empower predictive measures. Real-time monitoring should also allow for advanced reporting on events with local mountain ranges and glaciers intended as the primary focus. Those glaciers have purportedly melted at rates of 20% to 40% over the last few decades, namely in the Tibetan plateau. Dramatic ice loss may exacerbate economic, environmental, and social challenges in the region due to the rise of sea levels and a significant reduction in resources as a result. This is not the first time a satellite is being used in this way, China's advanced GPS alternative isn't just for navigation, BeiDou – like Tianwu — is also used to monitor and respond to natural disasters.