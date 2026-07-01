China Plans To Launch A Satellite System To Predict Natural Disasters Across Asia
In a collaborative effort, China and several central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are developing a satellite constellation specifically to tackle natural disasters that might occur in the region. With as few as five satellites or as many as 1,024, the "Tianwu Constellation" satellites will collect and share remote-sensing data from space, which should help better assess the potential for earthquakes, glacial floods, and agricultural concerns like pests. Many of these events could be spurred by climate change.
According to scientists spearheading the project, satellite data collected will be processed and fed into an artificial intelligence model, housed at a data center in Xinjiang. The idea is to train that AI model on geological disasters and eventually empower predictive measures. Real-time monitoring should also allow for advanced reporting on events with local mountain ranges and glaciers intended as the primary focus. Those glaciers have purportedly melted at rates of 20% to 40% over the last few decades, namely in the Tibetan plateau. Dramatic ice loss may exacerbate economic, environmental, and social challenges in the region due to the rise of sea levels and a significant reduction in resources as a result. This is not the first time a satellite is being used in this way, China's advanced GPS alternative isn't just for navigation, BeiDou – like Tianwu — is also used to monitor and respond to natural disasters.
Are there any espionage risks?
While the effort is commendable, there are privacy issues at play. No information has been shared about the data, imagery, and media the satellites might collect or exactly how the AI solutions might process it — nor are there any guarantees where the satellites will be looking. China's existing Yaogan-41 geostationary satellite, launched in 2023, has surveillance implications for the greater Pacific and Indian Oceans. Experts believe the country may use it to spy on both the Indo-Pacific region and U.S. assets in the area. While not claiming that's definitively how it's going to be used, this new joint-effort satellite constellation poses similar risks. China has let AI fully control a satellite in the past, mostly as an experiment to see what would happen, and it monitored unusual targets.
The U.S. Space Force shared concerns about China's expanding spy satellite fleet before. The classified Yaogan-41 optical satellite, a trio of Yaogan-39 reconnaissance units, could be used for espionage. In response to those earlier launches, the U.S. Army's leadership plans to "develop skills" in the fight against space-based ground warfare. Considering researchers have been able to develop a mind-blowing spy laser that can read text from almost a mile away, it's not unreasonable to assume satellites could be equipped with comparable technologies or are acquiring highly detailed imagery from above.