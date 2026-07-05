It Might Be Cheaper To Buy A Nintendo Switch 2 In Japan, But There's Just One Problem
Although it has been over a year since the Nintendo Switch 2 hit the store shelves, the gaming console continues to see strong sales, as it includes several notable upgrades over the original Switch. It has consistently topped the monthly sales numbers of the original Switch despite being $150 more expensive than the launch price of the former. While Nintendo is currently selling the Switch 2 at $450 in the U.S., the console is set to receive its first price hike to $500 on September 1, 2026. However, the Japanese gaming giant offers a cheaper version, referred to as the Switch 2 Japanese-Language System, in its home market that currently retails at 59,980 yen (~$368), after getting a price hike in May from 49,980 yen (~$307).
This significant price difference between American and Japanese variants of the Switch 2 often makes people wonder whether it makes sense to get the Switch 2 from the company's home market through a friend who is traveling there or by picking it up themself on a planned Japanese vacation. However, while you may save around $82-$132, depending on when you buy the console in Japan, there is one big problem you'll have to consider first. The Japanese-Language System variant, as the name suggests, is in the Japanese language, with no option to switch to any other language.
Language and e-store restrictions make the Switch 2 Japanese-Language System a poor purchase
As mentioned, the cheaper Japanese-Language System variant of the Switch 2 is restricted to the Japanese language, and doesn't come with any other languages that you can select. This makes it tricky to navigate the interface and play games that pick their language based on the system language setting. If you somehow are able to understand the Japanese basics to deal with the Switch 2 interface, there is another big factor that you'll have to keep in mind. With this variant, you can only use a Nintendo account that has Japan set as its home country, and as such, you'll only get access to the Japanese eShop to download games and any related downloadable content (DLC). As the Japanese Nintendo eShop only supports Japanese payment methods, you won't be able to use your American credit or debit cards.
Some customers suggest a workaround in the form of eShop cards, which you can purchase from third-party stores that accept American cards. However, there is simply too much effort and hassle involved in getting everything working for one-time savings. Let's not forget that you'll of course need someone to actually buy the console and bring it to you from Japan. Finally, Nintendo doesn't offer an international warranty. As a result, if anything happens to your console, you won't be able to ask Nintendo America to fix it under warranty.
What about the Japanese multi-language model?
Nintendo Japan also sells a "Multi-Language System" variant of the Switch 2, which doesn't have the same restrictions as the Japanese-language model, as it's the same model that's sold in other countries. It's priced higher at 69,980 yen (~$430.17). It used to be more expensive than the American version at launch in terms of dollar value at around $480; however, the yen has fallen quite a bit over the last year, taking its effective dollar price down. While it's still not an amazing deal compared to buying a Switch 2 in the U.S., considering the warranty limitations, it would become slightly more enticing in September when the American version of the console starts selling at $500. You'll be able to save around $70, or perhaps more if the yen falls further over the coming months. You'll still need to worry about the warranty, but at least you'll be able to link any Nintendo account and change the language from Japanese to English.
However, remember that you can't pick up a multi-language model from just any store when you're traveling to Japan — it's exclusively sold via the Nintendo Store. This complicates the purchasing process, as you will need to use a Japanese payment method to order it (your American cards won't work), and you'll have to find a Japanese address to get it shipped to. Therefore, unless you're ready to go through all this hassle, you're better off buying the Switch 2 in the U.S. while it's still selling at its original price.