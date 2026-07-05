It Might Be Cheaper To Buy A Nintendo Switch 2 In Japan, But There's Just One Problem

Although it has been over a year since the Nintendo Switch 2 hit the store shelves, the gaming console continues to see strong sales, as it includes several notable upgrades over the original Switch. It has consistently topped the monthly sales numbers of the original Switch despite being $150 more expensive than the launch price of the former. While Nintendo is currently selling the Switch 2 at $450 in the U.S., the console is set to receive its first price hike to $500 on September 1, 2026. However, the Japanese gaming giant offers a cheaper version, referred to as the Switch 2 Japanese-Language System, in its home market that currently retails at 59,980 yen (~$368), after getting a price hike in May from 49,980 yen (~$307).

This significant price difference between American and Japanese variants of the Switch 2 often makes people wonder whether it makes sense to get the Switch 2 from the company's home market through a friend who is traveling there or by picking it up themself on a planned Japanese vacation. However, while you may save around $82-$132, depending on when you buy the console in Japan, there is one big problem you'll have to consider first. The Japanese-Language System variant, as the name suggests, is in the Japanese language, with no option to switch to any other language.