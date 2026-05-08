Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hikes Are Finally Coming - Here's When

The AI bubble has finally (or possibly) burst, but the fallout isn't going away anytime soon. Because companies were snatching up RAM left, right, and center to power data centers, other industries that relied on the components felt the burn of chip shortages. As a result, countless gadgets jumped in price, and despite fighting the wave, Nintendo is adding the Switch family of devices to that list.

On May 8, Nintendo announced it will increase the prices of Switch 2 consoles across all markets, although some countries will be hit harder than others. For those living in the United States, Switch 2 prices will increase from $449.99 to $499.99 — the same price Nintendo previously sold bundles that included games such as "Mario Kart World" and "Pokémon Legends: Z-A." Likewise, Switch 2 consoles in Canada will jump from C$629 (approx. $459.82) to C$679.99 ($496.31), while Europe will see a similar increase from €469.99 ($553.38) to €499.99. ($588.71).

Unfortunately, Japanese gamers have drawn the short straw. Not only will the Switch 2's price increase in Nintendo's home country, but so will all Switch models, including the Switch Lite and OLED. To add insult to injury, even though Nintendo Switch Online is a global service required to play online games (and an evolving library of retro titles), Japanese subscribers will have to pay more money each month. If you live anywhere else, your fees will stay the same — for now.