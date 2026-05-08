Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hikes Are Finally Coming - Here's When
The AI bubble has finally (or possibly) burst, but the fallout isn't going away anytime soon. Because companies were snatching up RAM left, right, and center to power data centers, other industries that relied on the components felt the burn of chip shortages. As a result, countless gadgets jumped in price, and despite fighting the wave, Nintendo is adding the Switch family of devices to that list.
On May 8, Nintendo announced it will increase the prices of Switch 2 consoles across all markets, although some countries will be hit harder than others. For those living in the United States, Switch 2 prices will increase from $449.99 to $499.99 — the same price Nintendo previously sold bundles that included games such as "Mario Kart World" and "Pokémon Legends: Z-A." Likewise, Switch 2 consoles in Canada will jump from C$629 (approx. $459.82) to C$679.99 ($496.31), while Europe will see a similar increase from €469.99 ($553.38) to €499.99. ($588.71).
Unfortunately, Japanese gamers have drawn the short straw. Not only will the Switch 2's price increase in Nintendo's home country, but so will all Switch models, including the Switch Lite and OLED. To add insult to injury, even though Nintendo Switch Online is a global service required to play online games (and an evolving library of retro titles), Japanese subscribers will have to pay more money each month. If you live anywhere else, your fees will stay the same — for now.
Nintendo used Price Hike Schedule Rollout, and it's super painful
Different markets will be hit at vastly different times, versus a simultaneous worldwide rollout of price increases. If you live in the U.S., Canada, or Europe, you only have to worry about the Switch 2's price increase starting September 1, which should provide a reasonable safety net to help you save up money. However, Nintendo is giving Japanese customers less time to prepare. The new Switch and Switch 2 console prices will go into effect as early as May 25, with Nintendo Switch Online fee increases following shortly after on July 1.
Previously, outlets such as Bloomberg reported that, while Nintendo held off increasing the prices of consoles, the company was internally being pressured to mark up its products due to the ongoing RAM shortage, among other issues. Now, Nintendo has finally relented, and while only the Switch 2 is affected in most countries, don't be surprised if Switch OLEDs and Switch Online prices increase for these markets later down the line. On the bright side, at least Nintendo isn't rolling back its decision to price digital games cheaper than physical copies, so your wallet won't be too upset if you buy games through the eShop. Until you need to purchase a memory card to store them, that is.