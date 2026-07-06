Is Apple's Touch ID Button On Your MacBook Actually Safe?

Apple's Touch ID button on the MacBook is safe. The biometric authentication tool reads the skin pattern directly underneath your outer skin, then turns it into a mathematical representation of your print that gets stored in the device's Secure Enclave. The Secure Enclave is like a security chip. It stores sensitive information, like your passwords, health data, and your fingerprint representation, so nobody can access it — including Apple.

First released over a decade ago on the iPhone 5s, Apple quickly expanded the Touch ID button across its products, first arriving on the iPad and later on the MacBook. With the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, the company introduced Face ID. This split Apple's devices; some, like the iPad Pro and most iPhone models since the iPhone X, use Face ID, while devices like the rest of the iPad lineup and all MacBooks use Touch ID.

Even though Apple touts Face ID as its best biometric authentication tool, Touch ID never went away. It actually only got faster since it was first released so many years ago. When it was first released, Touch ID took a few seconds to work, but starting with the iPhone 6S, Apple updated the sensor, making it a lot faster. On MacBooks specifically, it works great to rapidly and securely unlock the computer, make payments with Apple Pay, and even authenticate passwords with just a tap.