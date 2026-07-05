Rotten Tomatoes Says This Low-Budget Dino Movie Is Better Than Most Jurassic Park Films

When you think of dinosaur movies, it's almost inevitable that the "Jurassic Park" franchise comes to mind. Released in 1993, the first "Jurassic Park" film is considered one of the best movies of all time, blending thrilling dino action with comedy, groundbreaking CGI, and a smoldering Jeff Goldblum. Over three decades later, Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film remains among the highest grossing films of all time, with NASA even dubbing it one of the most scientifically accurate sci-fi movies (even if Raptors didn't actually hunt in packs).

"Jurassic Park's" success resulted in the release of two direct sequels — released in 1997 and 2001, respectively — with the franchise resurrected again in 2015 as the "Jurassic World" series, a (to date) four-film series that has revamped the family-friendly dino action for modern audiences — and is due yet another entry, rumored to release in 2028. And that's just the films the franchise has also been the subject of several books, comics, and TV shows, including the Netflix hit, "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory."

But not every "Jurassic Park" or "Jurassic World" film has been a roaring success; five of the seven movies have a "Certified Rotten" Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" rated "Fresh." However, there is an underrated low-budget dino movie that's rated higher than all five — and it has nothing to do with the iconic park. Set during the Vietnam War, "Primitive War" sees a recon unit going boot-to-claw with prehistoric predators in the jungle in a much bloodier, less family-friendly sci-fi adventure — and there's already a sequel on the way.