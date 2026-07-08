Mads Mikkelsen Starred In This Acclaimed Western Movie Nobody Saw In Theaters

Studies have shown that Mad Mikkelsen looks cool in just about anything he's in. Secretly chowing down on people as the legendary psychiatrist "Hannibal"? Cool. Dancing through the streets while fairly intoxicated in "Another Round"? Incredibly cool. One film in the Danish actor's despicably talented back catalog saw him not only look cool dressed as a cowboy but also take on both a star who would become a legend in "The Walking Dead" universe and a soccer icon who managed to hold his own against them both.

"The Salvation" was released in 2014 and directed by Kristian Levring, who told a tale set in an overlooked era of the Old West. Mikkelsen plays a former soldier of the Second Schleswig War of 1864, which saw a large group of Danes emigrate to the United States to start a new life. His plans turn to ruin, however, after a chance encounter. Shortly after their arrival, his wife and son are murdered by outlaws. Jon (Mikkelsen) inflicts swift justice, only for the altercation to reach the brother of one of his family's killers, Henry Delarue (Morgan), sparking an intense war between the two, with only one left standing. Sounds great, right? A western with Hannibal standing off against Negan in the Old West? Well, unfortunately, even with the impressive critical response the film received, it still wasn't enough to leave a mark it absolutely should've.