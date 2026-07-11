You May No Longer Need An Apple Watch To Track Your Workouts With iOS 27

Apple's commitment to the Apple Watch is still huge. However, over the years, it has given users other ways to track workouts, which is especially great for customers who don't like to wear a watch while training or can't get accurate data due to tattoos. With iOS 27, Apple is expanding even further the ability for customers to get important health data from their workouts with the iPhone and gym equipment. That said, there's also another important component to get the most out of your exercises, which is the AirPods Pro 3.

With iOS 27, expected to be released later this September, Apple is expanding the GymKit functionality, as AirPods Pro 3 users can sync heart rate data through the iPhone. With that, GymKit no longer requires an Apple Watch around, and an iPhone and AirPods Pro 3 will do. Basically, you can tap your iPhone directly onto an NFC reader on a compatible cardio machine to initiate a GymKit workout session. The iPhone will get all the equipment's data, like speed, incline, distance, and pace, while the AirPods Pro 3 will be measuring your heart rate. This gives a more accurate understanding of your workout effort and how you've been responding to the treadmill's elevation, faster pace, and more.