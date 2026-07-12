Who Owns Epic Games?

It's near impossible to talk about Epic Games without mentioning "Fortnite." It is one of the biggest and most successful video games of all time. There are several ways to play it such as on the Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and even on your smartphone or tablet. It's also on PC through the Epic Games Store, as it is made by Epic Games, a U.S-based video game developer and publisher helmed by CEO Tim Sweeney.

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in North Carolina, Epic Games is the originator of the "Unreal" game franchise that included "Unreal Tournament." The company is also responsible for Unreal Engine, a game development tool that allows developers to create the worlds, characters, and effects for video games. The company is privately owned via stakeholders and has recently received extensive investments from companies such as Disney and Sony to build new games using their IP and characters. These characters, such as Aloy from Sony's "Horizon Zero Dawn" and several "Star Wars" heroes and villains, have since been featured in "Fortnite."

While Sweeney holds a majority interest in the company, Chinese megacorp Tencent owns nearly 30 percent of Epic Games, though there is pushback from the U.S. government to change that. President Trump's administration is debating whether or not to allow Tencent to continue having major stakes in American-owned companies including Epic Games and Riot Games.