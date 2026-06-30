11 Entertainment Brands Owned And Streamed By Disney

Back in the old days, Netflix was, by all metrics, the only streaming service worth anyone's time or money. Major studios had deals that saw high-profile blockbusters on the Ted Sarandos-owned online service. Fast-forward a few years, though, and times have changed. Studios started their own streaming services. Paramount has Paramount+, NBC/Universal has Peacock, Warner Bros. has HBO Max, and even Sony has a first-run streaming deal with Starz before their movies can migrate elsewhere.

But what about the biggest studio of them all, Disney? In 2019, the House of Mouse launched its streaming app, Disney+, with the intent that it would be the permanent online home for everything from the massive media empire. However, there's a lot more to Disney than classic animated musicals from "Snow White" to "The Lion King" and classic "Hannah Montana" episodes. There's plenty of value in that type of programming, but it only scratches the surface of everything that's available on Disney+.

Over the years, Disney has amassed quite a roster of entertainment brands, a great many of which stream as part of the Disney+ ecosystem. Here are 11 such brands and some of the greatest titles you can currently enjoy on Disney+.