Why Star Wars' Lightsabers Are More Than Just Weapons, Explained

While the heart of the lightsaber, a kyber crystal, wasn't mentioned on the big screen until 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", it has been a part of the "Star Wars" lore since before "A New Hope" made it to the big screen. The Skywalker saga in general doesn't specifically name the power source of a lightsaber, and it might not be mentioned in any upcoming "Star Wars" movies or TV shows, but these crystals are vital to the construction of a lightsaber and a Jedi's attunement to the Force. Because kyber functions as a semi-sentient entity, the bond between a Force user and their lightsaber is deeply personal and communicative.

For the Jedi, obtaining a kyber crystal serves as a profound rite of passage that tests their deepest vulnerabilities. Fans can see this moment explored in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in Season 5, Episode 6, "The Gathering." It shows Ahsoka Tano and Yoda escort six younglings to the ice world of Ilum, where students of the Force must enter the planet's kyber crystal caves and listen through the Force to find their specific crystal calling out to them.

Kyber crystals during this Jedi ritual provide insight and guidance to younglings to push personal growth. The caves present customized trials for each student, forcing them to overcome individual flaws before the kyber reveals itself. For instance, youngling Petro must learn selflessness and compassion, while Byph has to conquer his deep-rooted fear of the unknown.