Alec Baldwin And Anthony Hopkins' '90s Survival Thriller Still Holds Up Magnificently

It's difficult to imagine Lee Tamahori's 1997 survival thriller, "The Edge," being made today and having the same visceral and striking effect. We hardly get the kind of straightforward yet razor-sharp script that the great David Mamet penned for this film anymore — let alone a direction that favors practical effects over CGI, and character drama over flashy, adrenaline-fueled action with a wild animal. Yet the biggest contrast between "The Edge" and contemporary survival flicks is that it stars an old rich man not only remarkably intelligent and self-aware but inherently relatable too. No director could (or would) do that in today's eat-the-rich era.

You see, "The Edge's" thick suspense doesn't solely come from its man vs. wilderness premise but the inherent conflict between its two protagonists. On paper, Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) is a typical billionaire businessman with a decades-younger supermodel wife (Elle Macpherson), whom he's eager to please to prevent losing her to a younger competitor like arrogant yet charming photographer Bob Green (a smarmy Alec Baldwin).

He flies her out to the Alaskan wilderness for a photoshoot, where he quickly deduces that she might be having an affair with Bob. The attraction between the two is obvious, which immediately generates tension before any real action occurs onscreen. By the time Charles slyly confronts Bob on a charter plane that crash-lands right after in a lake in the middle of the Alaskan bush, the suspense is already sky-high and gripping. But their situation turns on a dime: now they have to stick together (initially accompanied by Bob's assistant Stephen, played by future "Lost" star Harold Perrineau) in the wilds to survive the merciless elements and a bloodthirsty Kodiak bear hellbent on hunting them down.