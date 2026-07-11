Rockets Actually Fly Better Without Air - Here's Why

You can be forgiven for assuming that rockets need air to fly through the atmosphere to get to space, much like airplanes need air to keep flying. Rockets actually fly better without air because they are designed to operate best in space, and only deal with the challenges that come with air pressure for a short while after liftoff. Airplanes fly thanks to the air that moves over and under their wings. Rockets fly thanks to the raw power generated by their engines.

Rockets work on a different set of rules because they are designed to fly from the denser parts of the atmosphere right up to space, where there is no air. Because of this, rockets can't rely on air to keep them flying, and usually don't have wings. NASA's Space Shuttle orbiter had wings, but they were only needed for when it glided back to Earth after reentering the atmosphere. While rockets have to fly within the Earth's atmosphere after launch, they don't thrive in this environment, where they have to contend with air resistance that makes it harder to accelerate.

While airplanes rely on air to fly, rockets rely on Newton's third law of motion, stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The rocket's engine produces large amounts of thrust, enough to overcome the weight of the rocket, and to get it accelerating in a vertical direction.