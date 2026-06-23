Rocket Vs. Space Shuttle: What's The Difference?

With SpaceX now launching its reusable Falcon 9 rocket up to several times a week, the U.S. company has quickly become a giant of global spaceflight. It's a far cry from the days of America's Space Shuttle, which launched an average of 4.5 times a year during its lifetime between 1981 and 2011. People sometimes use the terms "rocket" and "Space Shuttle" interchangeably, but there's an important difference between the two.

A rocket is the launch vehicle that carries a crew or payload to space, while the Space Shuttle was a specific reusable orbiter that used rockets to get to orbit before returning to land like an airplane. Put simply, the rocket is the delivery system, while the Space Shuttle is the vehicle riding on it. If you watch a Space Shuttle launch, you can clearly see its two side rockets powering the vehicle to space. After a couple of minutes, when the Space Shuttle is well on its way, these two side boosters detach and fall into the ocean before being recovered for reuse.

Meanwhile, the Space Shuttle's three integrated rocket engines continue to propel the vehicle into orbit. Similarly, a Falcon 9 launch involves the first-stage rocket booster powering the upper stage, including the crew or payload, toward space. Like the Space Shuttle, the booster detaches from the rest of the vehicle, but instead of being recovered from the ocean, it lands upright back on Earth.