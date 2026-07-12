Not Google Pixel, Not Motorola: The Most Popular Phone Behind iPhone And Samsung

Apple and Samsung occupy the majority of the global smartphone market, and if you look for alternative choices beyond these two brands, the Google Pixel series seems like a great option. Even Motorola makes some good phones like the 2025 Razr Ultra, but neither of these brands capture the market share like Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone maker is slowly carving its way into the top phone brands' market share, and its sub-brand Redmi is one of the main reasons for such explosive growth. Statcounter's mobile vendor market share worldwide graph shows Xiaomi as the fourth most-used mobile phone brand, with a huge lead over its competitors.

Oppo captures 5.64% market share at the fifth position, while Xiaomi sits at 8.84% as of May 2026. Google and Motorola capture 2.69% and 3.37%, respectively, as mentioned in the latest report. The Redmi A5 smartphone earned a spot in the top 10 best sellers list curated by Counterpoint for two successive quarters (Q4 2025 and Q1 2026). The phone is particularly popular in the Middle East, South America, and Africa due to its budget-friendly pricing.