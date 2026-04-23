Xiaomi's Newest Budget Android Phone Is Only Compatible With This US Network
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As one of the major smartphone manufacturers, it's unfortunate that Xiaomi doesn't officially sell its phones in the U.S. Its smartphones (and most of its products, as Xiaomi sells more than just phones) are known for providing value for money as it undercuts the competition by offering lower prices. The company releases smartphone models across different price ranges to compete with the likes of Samsung, which also targets budget and flagship shoppers. Toward the end of 2025, Samsung launched its budget Galaxy A17 smartphone priced at $200, and now, Xiaomi is hitting back with an answer. Its competitor is the Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro.
This is an entry-level Android phone that's cheaper than Samsung's A17. However, if you're excited to finally get a competitor to Samsung's budget device and at a lower price, don't be, as this phone comes with a catch. It only supports 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G, and in the U.S., it's only compatible with T-Mobile and other carriers that use T-Mobile's network infrastructure, like Mint, Tello, Google Fi Wireless, and Metro. The Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is being sold on Amazon for $130 or $140, depending on the color variant — you can buy the phone in Black, Mist Blue, or Palm Green.
The Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is a solid budget phone
Despite its limited network support, this phone is worth considering if you're looking for a very cheap Android device. It features a 6.9-inch LCD panel with a 720p resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate for a smooth feel when scrolling. A 6,000 mAh battery powers the device, and it only supports 15 W fast charging speeds (Xiaomi includes a 15 W power adapter out of the box), which isn't fast by current standards but is more than enough for a phone selling at its price. The product's photos on Amazon may give the impression that it has multiple cameras on the rear, but it only comes with a single 13 MP one.
For selfies, the phone comes equipped with an 8 MP camera housed in an old-fashioned teardrop notch. It runs an Unisoc T7250 chipset that is paired with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. Unlike most modern phones, you can extend the storage thanks to the presence of a built-in microSD card slot, and it also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. That helps the Redmi A7 Pro join a shrinking list of Android phones that come with a microSD card slot in 2026. The phone's software is Android with Xiaomi's custom HyperOS skin, and the company promises to provide up to three years of security patches.