Xiaomi's Newest Budget Android Phone Is Only Compatible With This US Network

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As one of the major smartphone manufacturers, it's unfortunate that Xiaomi doesn't officially sell its phones in the U.S. Its smartphones (and most of its products, as Xiaomi sells more than just phones) are known for providing value for money as it undercuts the competition by offering lower prices. The company releases smartphone models across different price ranges to compete with the likes of Samsung, which also targets budget and flagship shoppers. Toward the end of 2025, Samsung launched its budget Galaxy A17 smartphone priced at $200, and now, Xiaomi is hitting back with an answer. Its competitor is the Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro.

This is an entry-level Android phone that's cheaper than Samsung's A17. However, if you're excited to finally get a competitor to Samsung's budget device and at a lower price, don't be, as this phone comes with a catch. It only supports 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G, and in the U.S., it's only compatible with T-Mobile and other carriers that use T-Mobile's network infrastructure, like Mint, Tello, Google Fi Wireless, and Metro. The Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is being sold on Amazon for $130 or $140, depending on the color variant — you can buy the phone in Black, Mist Blue, or Palm Green.