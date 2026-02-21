This Chinese Phone Company Does A Lot More Than Just Android Smartphones Now

Xiaomi is one of the go-to brands for affordable Android phones that punch well above their price bracket. Founded in China in 2010, the company launched its first phone a year later, in 2011, and since then has experienced massive growth that now sees it rank among the major smartphone manufacturers in the world, even though it doesn't sell its phones in the United States. According to data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi has regularly ranked third in global smartphone shipments behind Apple and Samsung.

If you've seen Xiaomi phones in tech media or online marketplaces like eBay, you may have mistaken the company for a dedicated smartphone manufacturer that doesn't produce anything beyond phones and phone accessories. But you'd be wrong, because this Chinese tech company has its fingers in a lot more pies than you can imagine. Xiaomi isn't just competing with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the smartphone industry — it even has its sights set on the top EV brands like Rivian and Tesla.

Xiaomi has diversified its portfolio of products by expanding into more categories, some of which are quite unusual for a company that built its reputation for producing phones that offer good value. The firm is now making electric vehicles (EVs), smart home devices, wearables, laptops, and even devices that fall into the lifestyle category, like toothbrushes, hair dryers, and screwdrivers, to name a few.