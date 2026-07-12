Why Old iPads Don't Let You Check Battery Health (And How You Can Anyway)

If you have an iPad model older than the versions listed above, you have two options: download a third-party app like coconutBattery for macOS, or call Apple Support. According to Apple community members, the best way to do that without additional software is to contact Apple Support, explain the issue with your iPad's battery (such as it not holding charge, taking forever to charge or something else) and request a remote battery diagnostic. This will show you your iPad's battery details and help you decide whether it's time to get a battery replacement or, sometimes, even upgrade to a newer tablet.

If that isn't ideal, you could download third-party software like coconutBattery. With this app, you can check your current battery health not only on your iPad but also on your Mac and iPhone. After downloading the software and connecting the iPad via a USB-C port, you can see details about the battery charge, current battery health, how much it can actually charge to, the number of cycles it's been through, and even the current battery temperature.

With Plus or lifetime purchases, users can also get in-depth information about iPhone/iPad battery details in the Mac menu bar, Wi-Fi support, battery lifetime analysis, an advanced viewer for SSD stats and other components, custom printing templates, and in-app notifications.