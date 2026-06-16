5 Rules Every iPad User Should Follow

If you recently bought a new iPad, whether it's the base model or the very expensive iPad Pro, you definitely want it to last for as long as possible. After all, not only is this a costly piece of tech, but we do like when our devices stay beautifully preserved even after years of usage.

To ensure your iPad stays as good as new, there are a few rulers iPad users should follow, and you'll realize that they don't require much from you to keep your tablet up and running. For example, using original or tested accessories, protecting its display, and keeping it updated to the latest software are some of the very simple things you can do to make your tablet last longer.

Unlike a MacBook, where you can just close its lid, or an iPhone, which is prone to get millions of abrasions and scratches, the iPad is a device that we usually take advantage of at home, at coffee shops, or during long trips by bus, car, or airplane; if we can make sure it stays protected and used properly, we can keep this device for years to come. These are some rules that not only does Apple recommend, but myself and other long-time iPad users endorse.