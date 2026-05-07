What Happens If You Never Update Your iPhone?

Your iPhone, like so many devices, receives regular software updates. Apple generally pushes major iOS updates in September, while fixes and security patches roll out during the year. These updates can take up a lot of space, often in the 7-16 GB range, so consider cleaning up the storage space ahead of time to make your aging iPhone run faster. If your phone is running low on storage, it may feel tempting to skip iOS updates or flat out never update.

But that's the wrong approach for almost everyone, because, by not updating your iPhone, you are risking impacts to performance and security, and missing out on new features. The effects may not always be visible immediately, but over time, you will likely notice the difference. Some apps may stop working a couple of years down the line and unpatched unpatched vulnerabilities put your data at risk. In other words, never updating your iPhone is not a great idea, especially today, when you consider all the hidden iOS 26 features that are actually useful.