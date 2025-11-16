5 Hidden iOS 26 Features That Are Actually Useful

Since iOS 26 came out, everyone's been talking about its most prominent features. There's the sleek but ever-polarizing Liquid Glass design that gives the interface a more dynamic look. You have the new Hold Assist that saves you time while waiting for a live agent. Another highlight is the Live Translation in Messages that automatically translates text from supported languages. But while these are indeed interesting iOS 26 features to enable after you update your phone, Apple has packed more useful functionalities into the major update than just these fancy enhancements.

Most of these handy tools are neatly tucked away and aren't as obvious to the casual user. But that doesn't mean they're not worth exploring. In fact, they might actually change how you use your iPhone for the better. If you want to get the most out of iOS 26, here are five hidden gems you can try on your iPhone today.