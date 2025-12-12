iPadOS 26.2 Now Available With Drag And Drop Apps For Multitasking
After years of underwhelming software updates, Apple focused on improving the multitasking experience in iPadOS 26. Not only did the company finally let apps run in the background properly, but it also allowed users to have unlimited windows open at the same time. While these are just a couple of the new multitasking features available in iPadOS 26, the company continued to improve the software with iPadOS 26.1, which brought back Slide Over. And now, iPadOS 26.2 adds the ability to drag and drop apps.
With the latest update, users can quickly switch between apps by dragging them from the Dock, Spotlight Search, or App Library and dropping them on the home screen. While it's unclear why Apple removed these features in the first place, it's nice to see the company bring them back while also giving them a bit of a revamp. In this case, even if you replace an app with a new one, the old app will continue to run in the background.
iPadOS 26.2 makes the iPad experience better
Besides the reintroduction of drag and drop apps for multitasking, Apple continues to tweak the Liquid Glass experience in iPadOS 26.2. For example, the clock on the Lock Screen can now be customized to look glassier or more solid, while the act of pressing buttons and moving apps is bouncier than before, looking similar to what Apple previewed during the WWDC 2025 keynote.
iPadOS 26.2 also makes the iPad experience more reliable as Apple continued to fix bugs and improve battery life. There were also a few other changes to the software such as an improved Sleep Score experience, by tweaking the "Excellent" wording to "Very High," and increasing the range of what a poor night of sleep registers as through the feature.
Besides that, Live Translation comes to European users, as they now can take advantage of the feature with their AirPods on, in addition to Messages, FaceTime, and calls. Alongside iPadOS 26.2, Apple is also releasing iOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2.