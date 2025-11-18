iPadOS 26.2 To Bring Back The Ability To Drag And Drop Apps For Multitasking

If there's at least one app open on the home screen, users can drag and drop other apps into different multitasking views, including iPadOS 26.1's Slide Over. Apple also lets users drag an app to the middle of the screen to open windows of different sizes. The company also added visual indicators to let you know whether the app is going to open in the left or right portion or use the Slide Over layout. What makes the new drag-and-drop feature better is that even when you have apps opened in Slide Over or a tiled view, if you try to replace them with a new app, the previous ones will continue to remain open — thanks to iPadOS's new background management improvements.

It's still unclear if Apple will continue to tweak the drag-and-drop experience before the release, but at least beta testers can get to use this helpful feature that was once the best way to multitask on an iPad. That said, we're glad Apple is improving multitasking on iPadOS 26 to make it more similar to macOS.