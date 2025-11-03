iPadOS 26.1 Now Available With New Slide Over, Apple Intelligence Expansion, And More
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing iPadOS 26.1 to all iPad users. With this update, the company continues to improve iPadOS with better multitasking features, expanded Apple Intelligence languages, an improved Liquid Glass experience, and the elimination of several bugs. As always, we recommend updating as soon as possible to ensure your device is protected from any bugs or vulnerabilities impacting older software.
With iPadOS 26, Apple introduced a new window tiling system with Mac-like menus and apps that actively run in the background. iPadOS 26.1 expands these capabilities by introducing a new Slide Over experience. With that, it's easier to use an app in full in the background while always having a smaller app window in front of everything else. This can be useful when using the Apple Pencil to draw, researching something with ChatGPT, and more. Besides that, iPadOS 26.1 shares some of the same new features as iOS 26.1.
iPadOS 26.1 add more languages to Apple Intelligence
Following a promise that Apple would add more languages to the Apple Intelligence platform, the company is now expanding it to those who speak Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Portuguese (Portugal), and Chinese (Traditional). For iPhone users, the company goes a step further by offering its Live Translation feature for AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 in Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese.
Besides that, iPadOS 26.1 brings a revamped Apple TV app icon. Last month, the company announced that the Apple TV+ streaming service would be rebranded to Apple TV, as Apple revealed it's the official streaming partner of Formula 1 in the U.S.
Users can also expect Liquid Glass improvements and bug fixes, but it's important to notice that iPadOS 26.1 isn't getting some of the iOS 26.1 tweaks, such as swiping the Apple Music mini player to switch songs or the Slide to Stop alarm functionality. Alongside these software updates, users can also download macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 today.