5 Things You Should Avoid Doing On Your Steam Deck

I've been covering the Steam Deck since it was announced in 2021. From putting together three in-depth guides about microSD cards, to reviewing a variety of accessories, and even ripping my Steam Deck apart to replace some internal bits. Over the years, I've gathered five main points from my time with Valve's hardware for you to avoid.

The Steam Deck is a nifty machine, released in 2022; it's not a console. Instead, Valve, which owns the Steam store, launched the handheld as a means to act like a sidekick or bring parts of its audience into the PC fold proper. Since its launch, the company has sold over an estimated five million units and recently released the Steam Machine, a similar concept in the form of a specifically built PC.

After nearly five years of the Steam Deck, one of the most impressive things about it is just how simplistic it can be, or as ludicrously modded as you see fit. These are just some of the things to completely avoid with your Steam Deck. One of those, before we even begin, is to not buy one for nearly $1,000.