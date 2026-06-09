Why Are People Buying Steam Decks For Almost $1,000?

There was a huge price hike for the Steam Deck OLED in May 2026, putting the 1TB model at $949. That's a staggering $300 increase from the price tag that consumers saw last time this in-demand handheld was in stock. Of course, the leap in cost can be explained by rising component prices; it's so bad that one YouTuber resorted to making RAM at home. What's truly shocking about the situation is that, despite the fact that the most expensive Steam Deck model costs nearly $1,000, it still sold out within 24 hours of going on sale for that price.

Valve announced the renewed availability of the Steam Deck OLED on May 27. The very next day, the product was listed as "out of stock" on storefronts in the United States and Canada. The portable PC continues to be available in Europe, Asia, and Australia, but there's no doubt that the Steam Deck still has enough appeal to fly off the shelves.

At the time of writing, it is unknown how many units Valve produced for this latest production run. It's possible that, despite selling out, there weren't that many Steam Deck units this time around to begin with. Even so, it's clear that people see a reason to keep buying it at almost any price. Users on Reddit have expressed that it may stem from faith in Valve, the appreciation for an ergonomic product, and seamless integration with an existing Steam library of games.