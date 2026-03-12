Is The Steam Deck Still Worth It In 2026?
Four years after Valve introduced the Steam Deck, the portable gaming computer remains popular, frequently selling out online despite how long it's been on the market. There are currently three versions of the hardware available: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The first is the original with an LCD screen, while the latter two have OLED screens and slight behind-the-scenes improvements.
The Steam Deck has the flexibility of a handheld combined with the power associated with PC gaming, which has inspired competitors to enter that market with their own devices. As the hardware ages and more powerful alternatives release, gamers considering whether to buy the Steam Deck or a similar competitor device have more questions to consider. While everyone's gaming preferences differ, there are some factors like power and price that make the Steam Deck the ideal option for most users, and is well worth buying in 2026.
How powerful is the Steam Deck compared to alternatives?
It is true that the Steam Deck is outdone by more powerful handheld consoles like the ROG Xbox Ally. Valve's current hardware uses a custom AMD APU with six cores (reduced from the initial model's seven cores to improve efficiency) and 16 GB of RAM. For comparison, the ROG Xbox Ally X has a more powerful Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and 24 GB of RAM, making for a much more impressive experience when playing technically demanding games like "Cyberpunk 2077" or "Microsoft Flight Simulator."
It's inevitable that fewer major releases, particularly ones with groundbreaking tech, will be playable on Steam Deck as time goes on. That being said, power isn't everything when it comes to gaming. If you intend to play the latest AAA releases and feel strongly about how they look and run, you probably have another place to do that. Otherwise, you'll want to look into higher end handheld options.
However, the Steam Deck has always been best suited for casual games like "Stardew Valley," or experience grinding in RPGs like "Elden Ring" or "Persona 5 Royal." You likely won't find a better option at a similar price point.
Steam Deck remains the best deal in handheld PC gaming
The Steam Deck isn't cheap at $549 for the 512GB model, and $649 for 1 TB. That's a jump from the $399 for the original 256 GB model, which is no longer in production and seems to have sold out for the final time. That said, the Steam Deck sells at a far lower price than the newer, more powerful machines. The ROG Xbox Ally X retails for $999, making it a harder sell for the average consumer. There is a budget option in the ROG Xbox Ally, but at $599, it still costs more than the similarly powerful Steam Deck. Other handhelds are even more expensive; such as the OneXFly F1 Pro that starts at $1,099, or the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM for $1,299.
On top of that, you also have the value of Steam itself. The platform is the largest marketplace for PC games, allowing you to buy and play pretty much any title that isn't a console exclusive. If you're one of those gamers who has spent an embarrassing amount of money on Steam, you'll already have a sizable library to download and play on your Steam Deck. Even if you don't, Steam is famous for holding major sales throughout the year to expand your library.
You also don't have to worry about the Steam Deck becoming obsolete anytime soon, as Valve has indicated it isn't releasing a successor in the near future. In November 2025, software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN that while the developers have ideas, they want the next iteration to be a more significant leap forward, beyond what current chips can achieve. It clear we're years removed from the Steam Deck 2, meaning it's still worth buying the current model when it's in stock.