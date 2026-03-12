Is The Steam Deck Still Worth It In 2026?

The Steam Deck isn't cheap at $549 for the 512GB model, and $649 for 1 TB. That's a jump from the $399 for the original 256 GB model, which is no longer in production and seems to have sold out for the final time. That said, the Steam Deck sells at a far lower price than the newer, more powerful machines. The ROG Xbox Ally X retails for $999, making it a harder sell for the average consumer. There is a budget option in the ROG Xbox Ally, but at $599, it still costs more than the similarly powerful Steam Deck. Other handhelds are even more expensive; such as the OneXFly F1 Pro that starts at $1,099, or the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM for $1,299.

On top of that, you also have the value of Steam itself. The platform is the largest marketplace for PC games, allowing you to buy and play pretty much any title that isn't a console exclusive. If you're one of those gamers who has spent an embarrassing amount of money on Steam, you'll already have a sizable library to download and play on your Steam Deck. Even if you don't, Steam is famous for holding major sales throughout the year to expand your library.

You also don't have to worry about the Steam Deck becoming obsolete anytime soon, as Valve has indicated it isn't releasing a successor in the near future. In November 2025, software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN that while the developers have ideas, they want the next iteration to be a more significant leap forward, beyond what current chips can achieve. It clear we're years removed from the Steam Deck 2, meaning it's still worth buying the current model when it's in stock.