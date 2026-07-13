What Does Your Smartphone's IMEI Number Actually Mean?

Finding a device's IMEI is easy. You can enter it on several online platforms to verify that a phone is not stolen or blacklisted, which is especially useful when buying a used phone. You should also keep your IMEI number safe, because scammers can clone it onto a stolen or blacklisted phone to trick a mobile carrier's network into believing it's a legitimate device. This can allow them to, for instance, sell the device or use it to commit different types of fraud, which can get you into trouble with the authorities.

The simplest way to find your phone's IMEI number is to dial *#06# in your phone app. If you're using a dual SIM phone, you will see an IMEI number for each SIM card (e.g., IMEI 1 and IMEI 2). Don't be confused by this, as both of them perform the same function. You can also often find the IMEI number printed on the back of your phone, on the SIM card tray, or on the phone's original box.

You can also find the IMEI in settings. If you're on an iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap About. Look for the IMEI number.

On Android, the exact steps for finding the IMEI may differ depending on the manufacturer. But if you are using a Samsung phone or a Google Pixel, you can find it using the steps below: