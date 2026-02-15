The 5 Most Reliable Phone Carriers, According To Users

Verizon has long been considered one of the best options for those residing in major metropolitan areas. So if you live in a city and don't have a whole lot of occasion to visit places that aren't cities, then Verizon could be the right option for you. Users seem to echo this sentiment, with several Redditors insisting it beats T-Mobile in Manhattan, and others saying it's "truly better" than AT&T in the Washington, D.C. area. We'll point out here, though, that most of the carriers do tend to work well in most cities, as cell towers are often built based on where people live.

But that does bring up a potential downside with Verizon's network map. According to FCC national data, while the carrier's country-wide 4G LTE coverage climbs up to 60% generally, it's much more localized to populated areas when you're talking about 5G coverage specifically. And if you zoom out a bit on the FCC's coverage map, you'll see a higher focus on the east side of the country for Verizon. Users also back this up, saying the service is "better up and down the East Coast," while folks in the Midwest have noticed they "can barely load anything" out on the road. Add that into the ways that Verizon focuses on unlimited plans to really unlock 5G speeds and you may consider Verizon not to be the ideal choice for you.